St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Reminder of Automated External Defibrillators Locations

28 March 2025

The Emergency Planning Department would like to remind the public and visitors about the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) located around the island.

What is an AED and when and how are they used?

Defibrillators are devices that send a safe electric shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat when someone is unconscious and not breathing (i.e. they are in cardiac arrest).

A defibrillator may also be referred to as a Defib, an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) or a PAD (Public Access Defibrillator). Statistics show that if a defibrillator is used on a patient within the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, they have a 60 – 70% chance of making a full recovery. 

The type of AEDs placed around the island are designed so that they can be used by anyone, without specialist training. Once turned on they will instruct the user through voice commands on exactly how to use the device safely, for both the patient and the operator.

If you require access to an AED, the code to the cabinet can be requested from the Emergency Control Centre when dialling 999.

A reminder of all AED locations

AEDs are placed in the following locations:

DistrictLocation
Half Tree HollowHalf Tree Hollow Clinic (Outside of the main entrance)
St Paul’sThe Pavilion Area (In the green shed) at Francis Plain
LevelwoodSilver Hill Shop (Outside)
Blue HillBlue Hill Community Centre (Outside)
Sandy BayBamboo Hedge Shop (Outside)
Rupert’sSea Rescue Building (Outside the main entrance)
LongwoodRoyal St Helena Police Post (Outside)
JamestownCustoms Building (Near the entrance to the Immigration office)

There are also other AEDs located in Jamestown at the Royal Saint Helena Police (RSHP) Head Quarters reception and at HM Prison.

The AEDs at these locations are clearly signposted and are contained in a bright yellow box as shown in the accompanying image.

#StHelena #Defibrillator #AED

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

St Helena Government Communications Hub

Telephone: 22470
Email: communications@sainthelena.gov.sh