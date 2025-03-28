Reminder of Automated External Defibrillators Locations

The Emergency Planning Department would like to remind the public and visitors about the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) located around the island.

What is an AED and when and how are they used?

Defibrillators are devices that send a safe electric shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat when someone is unconscious and not breathing (i.e. they are in cardiac arrest).

A defibrillator may also be referred to as a Defib, an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) or a PAD (Public Access Defibrillator). Statistics show that if a defibrillator is used on a patient within the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, they have a 60 – 70% chance of making a full recovery.

The type of AEDs placed around the island are designed so that they can be used by anyone, without specialist training. Once turned on they will instruct the user through voice commands on exactly how to use the device safely, for both the patient and the operator.

If you require access to an AED, the code to the cabinet can be requested from the Emergency Control Centre when dialling 999.

A reminder of all AED locations

AEDs are placed in the following locations:

District Location Half Tree Hollow Half Tree Hollow Clinic (Outside of the main entrance) St Paul’s The Pavilion Area (In the green shed) at Francis Plain Levelwood Silver Hill Shop (Outside) Blue Hill Blue Hill Community Centre (Outside) Sandy Bay Bamboo Hedge Shop (Outside) Rupert’s Sea Rescue Building (Outside the main entrance) Longwood Royal St Helena Police Post (Outside) Jamestown Customs Building (Near the entrance to the Immigration office)

There are also other AEDs located in Jamestown at the Royal Saint Helena Police (RSHP) Head Quarters reception and at HM Prison.

The AEDs at these locations are clearly signposted and are contained in a bright yellow box as shown in the accompanying image.

