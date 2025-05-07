Provisional Register of Electors to be Published

The Provisional Register of Electors for 2025 will be published on Friday 9 May 2025.

Following its publication, eligible persons will have until 16:00 on Friday 23 May 2025 to submit applications using Form ‘A’ to amend the provisional register.

If you have St Helenian Status as defined by law (Immigration Ordinance, 2011), are ordinarily resident on St Helena, and aged 17 years or over, examples of how the Provisional Register can be amended include:

Adding your name

Amending any details in the Provisional Register, e.g. if you have changed your name or address

Changing the Electoral District in which you can vote

Remember it is your responsibility to check the Provisional Register when it is issued and to make an application to amend it if you wish to. This includes adding your name if it is not already listed.

The final register, dated 1 July 2025, will be the register which will be used for this year’s General Election. To participate in the democratic process, whether by sponsoring, supporting, standing as a candidate, or voting, your name must be included in this register. No further additions will be permitted after the final register is published.

Completed Forms ‘A’ can be submitted to any of the following officers at the Castle, between 09 and 23 May 2025 in hard copy or via email:

Carol Henry: carol.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh; Anita Legg: anita.legg@sainthelena.gov.sh;

Gillian Francis: gillian.francis@sainthelena.gov.sh; Connie Johnson: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh or any of the Assistant Registration Officers listed at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/

Persons who are ordinarily resident on the island but who are currently offshore can apply to amend the register by using the prescribed Form ‘B’.

Both Form ‘A’ and Form ‘B’ can be accessed on the SHG website at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/

Remember, if your name is not on the Register of Electors you will not be able to sponsor or support a candidate, nor to stand or vote in the 2025 General Election.

