Nathaniel Benjamin Celebrated at Governor’s Office Tea Party for Christmas Card Achievement

Nathaniel Benjamin of Pilling Primary School was honoured at a special tea party held in the Governor’s Office on Thursday 6 March 2025. This celebration recognised Nathaniel’s winning design in the annual Christmas card competition.

This marks Nathaniel’s second victory, having previously won the competition in 2022 whilst a student at St Pauls Primary.

Nathaniel was joined by his parents, his younger brother, Mrs Emma Phillips, and Worsley.

Photo

Nathaniel receiving his prize from HE Governor Phillips

Nathaniel and his parents opening his prize

The winning card

#StHelena #Christmascardcompetition #GovernorsOffice