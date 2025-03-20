Minister Ellick To Depart For Overseas Visit

Minister Jeffrey Ellick will depart the island on Saturday, 22 March 2025 to attend a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Small Branches Workshop on ‘Strong and Independent Parliaments in Small Jurisdictions’. This workshop will take place from 01 to 03 April 2025 in the Isle of Man.

In addition to the workshop, Minister Ellick will also be undertaking visits and meetings with various government departments and parliamentarians in the UK. These meetings are related to ongoing business within the Safety, Security and Home Affairs (SSHA) Portfolio.

Minister Ellick is expected to return on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

During the Minister’s absence, Minister Christine Scipio will serve as the primary point of contact for matters pertaining to SSHA Portfolio and can be contacted via email at Christine.scipio@sainthelena.gov.sh.

