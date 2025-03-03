Expression of Interest – Member of the St Helena Media Commission

His Excellency the Governor intends to appoint a member to the St Helena Media Commission.

This position is not open to members of the Legislative Council or the Public Service.

The duties of the St Helena Media Commission are to:

Issue Codes of Practice to the media.

Monitor compliance with the Codes.

Investigate and adjudicate upon alleged or suspected breaches of the Codes.

The Media Commission comprises the Chief Magistrate as President of the Commission and at least two other members. The Commission plays an important role in the community as it must ensure that the press conduct themselves in accordance with the rules that are necessary to protect individuals, while at the same time ensuring that freedom of the press is maintained.

The remuneration for this position is £35 per meeting and mileage is paid at 77p a mile.

If you think you have the necessary skills and would like to apply for the role, contact Information and Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin for the relevant Expression of Interest (EOI) form, by telephone on 22470, or via email at linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Alternatively, the EOI form can be downloaded from the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/EOI-Form-Member-St-Helena-Media-Commission.doc.

Please send your completed EOI to Kerry Lane, Manager of the Governor’s Office, via email at Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk by Wednesday, 26March 2025.

Shortlisted persons will be invited to a discussion with the Governor and the successful applicant will be appointed subject to receipt of a satisfactory vetting certificate.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

03 March 2025