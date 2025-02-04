Executive Council Approves Property Purchase and Disposal Policy 2024

Following an extensive period of public consultation, on Tuesday 21 January 2025, Executive Council approved the Property Purchase and Disposal Policy 2024 (PDPP). The Property Service, part of St Helena Government’s (SHG) Economic Development Portfolio, is now using the policy to govern all property sales, lettings, and acquisitions.

This policy replaces the Land and Buildings Disposal Policy 2016, and sets the principles and processes by which SHG disposes and acquires property on behalf of the Crown, aligning with the Government’s Vision and Strategy and the Sustainable Economic Development Strategy 2023-2033 (SEDS). Delivery of the PDPP is a key action contained in the SEDS delivery plan.

The policy provides:

Enhanced transparency and accountability , by confirming the authority for decision-making and providing transparency in all property-related decisions through the Property Disposal Register, the Property Disposal Plan, and by reporting annually on Crown property disposals. Importantly, it takes into consideration the role of the minister in taking key decisions and explains where decisions are delegated to officers of the public service.

, by confirming the authority for decision-making and providing transparency in all property-related decisions through the Property Disposal Register, the Property Disposal Plan, and by reporting annually on Crown property disposals. Importantly, it takes into consideration the role of the minister in taking key decisions and explains where decisions are delegated to officers of the public service. Improved guidelines for property transactions , through detailed disposal processes, that ensure fair and consistent decision making and the timely release of Crown property.

, through detailed disposal processes, that ensure fair and consistent decision making and the timely release of Crown property. A focus on sustainability , through rationalisation measures that promote responsible estate management, and by encouraging the inclusion of sustainable features in new developments.

, through rationalisation measures that promote responsible estate management, and by encouraging the inclusion of sustainable features in new developments. Protection for significant built heritage ,through disposal methods that ensure the effective management and maintenance of built heritage so that it is conserved and can be enjoyed by future generations.

,through disposal methods that ensure the effective management and maintenance of built heritage so that it is conserved and can be enjoyed by future generations. Incentives for primary home ownership ,to support first-time buyers looking to make St Helena their primary home by offering a 60% discount on property purchases for first-time buyers.

,to support first-time buyers looking to make St Helena their primary home by offering a 60% discount on property purchases for first-time buyers. Business development opportunities,through processes that allow land and buildings to be identified for investment or tourism-related activities, and discounts given where use furthers the objectives of the SEDS.

On the approval of the policy, Minister for Treasury and Economic Development, Mark Brooks, says:

“Implementing the Property Disposal and Purchase Policy is a significant step in achieving the Ministerial Vision. This policy complements other policy areas, such as Immigration and the Sustainable Economic Development Strategy, which are designed to encourage population growth and increased revenues for our island. It is designed to improve the business enabling environment.

The Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024 ensures the best and most efficient use of Crown property by promoting sustainable estate management practices, clear, accountable, and transparent disposal processes, and targeted incentives for first-time buyers and businesses whose commercial activities meet the objectives of the Sustainable Economic Development Strategy . These measures are essential for supporting development and economic growth, and addressing some of our key challenges.

Most importantly for me, through the consultation process, I have listened to the people of St Helena who have told me that it is too much of a challenge for young people to build their first homes. This policy takes active and radical steps to address this problem.

I wish to thank my team for their work and commitment in bringing this policy to implementation. I would also like to thank stakeholders and members of the public who contributed during the consultation process. Your feedback has been valuable in shaping this policy.”

The Property Purchase and Disposal Policy 2024 and the Property Disposal Register are available on the St Helena Government website, and can be viewed online at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/portfolios/economic-development-portfolio/property/.

The Property Disposal Plan will be shared shortly.

For further information on the policy, please contact Head of Property, Nikita Crowie, at Essex House Jamestown by telephone on +290 22270, or via email through Nikita.Crowie@sainthelena.gov.sh.

