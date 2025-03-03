Education Review Meetings Update

The Education, Skills, and Employment Portfolio (ESE) has concluded a series of community engagement meetings to provide updates on the St Helena Education Review. These sessions, held on 10, 24, and 25 February, 2025, demonstrated strong community interest and generated valuable feedback.

The review, which assesses education provision from early years to post-16, aims to:

Future-proof education: Ensuring education supports the island’s economic growth and workforce development

Improve student outcomes: Enhancing educational achievement for all learners

Discussions during the meetings indicated a clear need for change and improvement within St Helena’s education system. The adoption of the COBIS standards framework in September 2024 is considered one of the fundamental steps in this process, as the implementation of a framework will be the facilitator that will guide the educational journey now and into the future. However, discussions also emphasised that the following actions are also necessary to facilitate meaningful change:

Structural reforms within schools

Comprehensive and ongoing staff training

A sustained, community-wide focus on the needs of children and young people

Increased and sustained recurrent funding.

Concerns were raised that without these essential measures, the education system risks continued decline.

The ESE acknowledges and appreciates the valuable contributions made by parents, guardians, and the public during these sessions. The feedback received will play a crucial role in shaping the final recommendations of the St Helena Education Review.

