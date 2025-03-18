Day-Old Chicks Imported to Replenish Layers for Egg Production

On 18 February 2025, the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio (ENRP) received a consignment of 1000 Dekalb-Amberlink breed day-old chicks to replenish the island’s layers for egg production. The import was necessary to meet existing orders for chicks that were not fulfilled through the first batch imported in 2023.

In compliance with biosecurity requirements, the chicks have undergone a four-week period of quarantine and will be released for sale to egg producers on Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

In line with current policy, priority for provision of chicks has been given to commercial producers, in order to complete their orders. All smallholders who requested 10 or more chicks will receive their full requirement. The chicks will be sold at £3.00 per chick, with ENRP applying a 50% subsidy per chick to cover the costs associated with importation and quarantine. Such actions are aimed at improving our self-sufficiency in local fresh egg supply for the community and to encourage local production so that the community has reasonable access to local supplies of fresh produce.

There still remains a small number of producers who will not receive any chicks via this consignment. Consideration is being given to a further import of day-old-chicks later this year to supply the small number of orders that remain, and to invite further applications. Availability of chicks from our supplier, seasonality, and on-island feed supply considerations, will inform a date for this future import. ENRP will contact those applicants concerned.

The public will be notified via an advert in the newspaper and on radio when a further opportunity for applications for chicks can be made to ENRP.

