Candlelit Vigil to Honour Victims and Survivors of Domestic Violence on St Helena

A Candlelit Vigil to honour victims and survivors of domestic violence will take place on Saturday, 03 May 2025, at 19:00 at the Jamestown Market.

This solemn event is part of St Helena’s ongoing commitment to raising awareness for White Ribbon Day, a global movement dedicated to ending violence against women and girls.

Community members are encouraged to attend the vigil to light a candle in remembrance and solidarity. The event will serve as a poignant reminder that everyone has a role to play in creating a future free from fear, violence, and abuse.

White Ribbon Day began in Canada in 1991, when a group of men united to speak out against violence towards women. Since then, it has become an international initiative, observed in countries across the globe. St Helena’s Candlelit Vigil joins this collective voice calling for change and equality.

All members of the community are encouraged to come along to light a candle and stand together in a powerful display of commitment to ending domestic violence on St Helena and beyond.

Join us as we stand united to end domestic violence.

24 April 2025