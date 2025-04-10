Border Force UK to Deliver Customs and Immigration Training Following BIOT Migrant Agreement

In accordance with the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) Migrant Agreement Memorandum of Understanding, HM Customs and Immigration will be undertaking specialised training. A comprehensive six-week training programme, commencing on Monday 28 April 2025, will take place on island and aims to strengthen the capabilities of St Helena’s Customs and Immigration Section.

A team of four specialists from Border Force UK will deliver bespoke training, tailored to St Helena’s specific needs and challenges, to enhance the skills and knowledge of local Customs and Immigration personnel. This intensive programme will provide invaluable expertise and support, aimed at expanding the efficiency and effectiveness of St Helena’s border control operations.

Due to the comprehensive nature of the training, HM Customs and Immigration operating hours will require flexibility during this period. Whilst every effort will be made to minimise disruptions, temporary office closures or reduced services may occur. The Customs and Immigration Section is committed to keeping the public informed of any schedule changes with as much advance notice as possible. However, occasional last-minute closures may be unavoidable.

Head of Customs and Immigration, Owen Birkby commented:

“This training represents a significant opportunity for St Helena. The skills and knowledge gained from this collaboration with Border Force UK will directly contribute to the enhancement of our Customs and Immigration services, ensuring we can continue to effectively manage our borders and serve our community. While there may be short-term discomfort associated with the intensive nature of the training, these efforts will reap long-term benefits for the island’s security and prosperity.”

The Customs and Immigration Section appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation during this training period. We are committed to providing updates and minimising any inconvenience.

#StHelena #BIOT #CustomsandImmigration #Training

