BIOT Funding to Transform Audiology Services on St Helena

The Health and Social Care Portfolio is pleased to announce its first benefit from the preventative care British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) fund that will enhance hearing care for our local Community. This essential funding allows SHG to address the urgent need for modern interventions through a comprehensive upgrade of the Audiology service. The upgrade will include training of a local staff member, the provision of new equipment (including loanable hearing aids), and specialist support to modernise the island’s hearing healthcare.

This funding will facilitate the procurement of advanced diagnostic tools, including digital audiometers and tympanometry devices, leading to more precise hearing assessments and better-fitting hearing aids for patients. SHG has also partnered with the Hearing Aid Supplies and Services (HASS) Group and Phonak to support service delivery and training.

Community Nurse, Kamella Buckley, has begun audiology training, ensuring future self-sufficiency in hearing care from 2026 onwards. Once qualified, she will handle diagnostic assessments, hearing aid fittings, and ongoing maintenance, reducing the need for visiting audiologists.

Minister Martin Henry stated:

“This investment from the BIOT fund represents a major step forward in ensuring accessible and high-quality hearing care for our community. Many residents have been waiting for interventions for an extended period, and with this extra funding, we can now provide life-changing support, restoring hearing function and preventing further health deterioration.”

The first phase of service has already begun, with clearing the backlog of assessments and fittings for very urgent cases. The new framework will ensure that all patients receive modern digital audiograms, replacing outdated paper-based methods and will be used to inform a priority list for future visits.

Photos

Marinda Uys, member of the Audiology visiting team, presenting some of the new equipment

Marinda Uys demonstrating how some of the equipment works

Community Nurse, Kamella Buckley, testing some of the equipment

