Seven Seas Splendor Cruise Ship Visit

The cruise ship Seven Seas Splendor will arrive in St Helena at 10.00hrs on Sunday 12 January 2025 with 662 passengers and 541 crew on-board.

Approximately half the passengers are booked on island tours. Tours will depart at 10:30 from Jamestown Wharf.

It is expected that the passengers will carry the following currencies: Euros, Dollars and GBP. Currency rate of exchange information is available from the Bank of St Helena and the Tourist Office.

There is a wide range of nationalities on-board, with the main nationalities being American, British, Australian, South African, German and Canadian.

The Seven Seas Splendor will depart St Helena around 19:00.

Temporary One Way Traffic System

The public are advised thata temporary one-way system will be in place in the direction of Gordons Post to Hutts Gate along Tomb Road on Sunday 12 January 2025, from 10.30 to 17.00.

Traffic wishing to travel in the opposite direction will be diverted from Hutts Gate to Gordons Post via The Dungeon, as per the map below:

The one-way system will be clearly signed and will be removed as soon as no longer required.

The one-way system has been put in place in order to more safely manage traffic and ease congestion, given the anticipated increase in vehicle volumes due to the visit of the Seven Seas Splendor cruise ship. This is the same process as has been put in place in previous years, and for the last cruise ship visit, and is likely to also be a feature during future cruise ship visits.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their understanding in this matter.