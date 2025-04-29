St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Ministers Question Time – Friday 2 May 2025

29 April 2025

Due to unforeseen circumstances the twentieth meeting of Ministers Question Time has been postponed and will now take place on Friday 2nd May 2025 at 10:00 in the Council Chamber. This meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The topic for this meeting is ‘The Fisheries Ordinance, 2021’.

A copy of the Order Paper will be published on the SHG Website on Friday morning, and can be accessed via www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

Legislative Council  

29 April 2025

St Helena Government Communications Hub

Telephone: 22470
Email: communications@sainthelena.gov.sh