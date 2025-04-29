Ministers Question Time – Friday 2 May 2025

Due to unforeseen circumstances the twentieth meeting of Ministers Question Time has been postponed and will now take place on Friday 2nd May 2025 at 10:00 in the Council Chamber. This meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The topic for this meeting is ‘The Fisheries Ordinance, 2021’.

A copy of the Order Paper will be published on the SHG Website on Friday morning, and can be accessed via www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

Legislative Council

29 April 2025