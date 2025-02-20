Minister Mark Brooks to Depart Island on Overseas Leave

Minister Mark Brooks will depart the island on Saturday 22 February 2025 for a period of overseas leave in Cape Town, South Africa.

During the two-week period that Minister Brooks is away, he will also utilise this opportunity to undertake meetings in relation to his ministerial work. The Minister is scheduled to return to the island on Saturday 8 March but will remain contactable during the period he is away via mark.brooks@sainthelena.gov.sh or Mbrooks.homeimprovement@gmail.com.

The Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, can be contacted for any urgent issues in relation to the Treasury and Economic Development Portfolio in Minister Brooks’ absence. She can be contacted by email at Julie.Thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

All expenses for this trip is being covered by Minister Brooks.