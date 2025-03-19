The cruise ship MV Europa will arrive in St Helena at 08:00 on Sunday, 23 March 2025. There are approximately 340 passengers on board.

Whilst several pre-arranged tours have been booked, a significant number of passengers are expected to explore Jamestown independently and may seek to book tours upon arrival.

Police will be conducting spot checks on taxis and tour guides both in the Seafront area and throughout the island. Therefore, all transport providers should ensure they have the correct insurance coverage for the day and have these documents readily available for inspection.

With the low number of pre-arranged tours, the usual temporary one-way traffic system will NOT be in operation for this cruise ship visit in the Hutts Gate area.

Passengers aboard the MV Europa represent a diverse mix of nationalities, with a significant portion being German.

It is expected that passengers will carry Euros, Dollars and British Pounds. Currency exchange rate information is available from the Bank of St Helena and the Tourist Office.

The MV Europa will depart St Helena at approximately 18:00.

Advert