Apprenticeship Week Celebrated on St Helena: 10 – 16 February

This week, 10 to 16 February, marks Apprenticeship Week, a time to celebrate the invaluable contributions of apprenticeships to both individuals and the community. Career Access St Helena (CAS) is proud to highlight the numerous benefits of apprenticeship programmes and encourage individuals to explore this exciting pathway to career success.

The value of Apprenticeships

Apprenticeship training programmes are designed to equip individuals with the specific skills employers demand. This translates to better long-term salary prospects and career progression opportunities, whether an apprentice chooses to pursue further education or advance within their workplace.

Eligibility for an Apprenticeship

To embark on an apprenticeship journey, individuals must be:

Currently unemployed

Driven to pursue this path as part of their career preparation

Eager to gain the necessary skills, experience, and qualifications

Committed to actively participating in the local economy

Benefits of Apprenticeship programmes?

Apprenticeship programmes provide numerous benefits, including the opportunity to cultivate a skilled local workforce through a combination of practical work experience, structured training, and academic study. These programmes also offer improved career development and progression opportunities for individuals, while simultaneously raising the profile of participating organisations and employers. Additionally, apprenticeships empower the island workforce to adapt and respond effectively to the community’s evolving needs. Participants gain nationally recognised qualifications, develop valuable new skills and knowledge, and acquire essential work-based experience to support their future career aspirations.

Apprenticeships for Prince Andrew School (PAS) students

For PAS students interested in apprenticeships, CAS provides guidance through a series of consultations. These consultations lead to final confirmations in August, with the apprenticeship programme beginning with an Induction Day in September.

Apprenticeships for Individuals outside of PAS

Individuals outside of PAS who are interested in apprenticeships should first register their area of interest with CAS. CAS will then explore potential apprenticeship opportunities with relevant stakeholders. Available positions are advertised, and interested individuals are invited to participate in interviews and consultations. Conditional admission offers are made, followed by confirmation of the apprenticeship and work placement. Finally, an Induction Day will mark the beginning of the apprenticeship programme.

Support and guidance from CAS

CAS, in collaboration with stakeholders, provides comprehensive careers information, advice, and guidance to help individuals determine their progression pathway through the Apprenticeship Programme.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact CAS by telephone on 25832, via email through Sherrilee.Phillips@sainthelena.gov.sh or glen.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh, or by visiting their offices in person at New Porteous House, Jamestown.

#StHelena #ApprenticeshipWeek #CareerAccessStHelena

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt