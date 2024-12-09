Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new provisional estimates of the number of people on St Helena by age, sex, residency and nationality, and the number of births and deaths, up to the end of October 2024.

At the end of October 2024 there were an estimated 4,200 people on the island, an increase of 72 from the end of September, when there were an estimated 4,128. Of the people on the island, an estimated 4,058 people were residents, and 142 were visitors. This compares to an estimated 4,017 residents on the island at the end of September, and 4,078 residents on the island a year ago, at the end of October 2023.

Compared to a year ago, at the end of October 2023, there has been a decrease in the number of resident children on-island (0-14 years) from 534 to 518, and a decrease in those of roughly working age (15-64 years) from 2,415 to 2,373. But the number of people aged 65 and over increased, from 1,129 to 1,167. The Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident on-island population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) was 49.2 at the end of October 2024.

The chart illustrates the estimated St Helenian resident population at the end of October 2024 by five-year age groups and sex. The age group with the smallest number of St Helenians is 0-4 (120), followed closely by 20-24 (128); the age groups with the most is 55-59 and 60-64, both with 340 people.

A data file with monthly population estimates to the end of October 2024 can be downloaded here. The file includes population totals by age, sex, residency and nationality, and the number of arrivals, departures, births, and deaths.