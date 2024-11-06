Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new provisional estimates of the number of people on St Helena by age, sex, residency and nationality, and the number of births and deaths.

At the end of September 2024 there were an estimated 4,128 people on the island, an increase of 82 from the end of August, when there were an estimated 4,046. Of the people on the island, an estimated 4,023 people were residents, and 105 were visitors. This compares to an estimated 3,935 residents on the island at the end of August, and 4,077 residents on the island a year ago, at the end of September 2023.

Compared to a year ago at the end of September 2023 there has been a decrease in the number of resident children on-island (0-14 years) and those of roughly working age (15-64 years), by 18 and 57 respectively, but an increase of the number of those 65 and over, by 21. As a result the Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident on-island population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) has increased to 48.6 at the end of September 2024, compared to September 2023 when it was estimated to be 46.5.

The chart illustrates the estimated St Helenian resident population at the end of September 2024 by five-year age groups and sex. The age group with the smallest number of St Helenians is 20-24 (117), followed closely by 0-4 (118); the age group with the most is 60-64, with 339 people.

A data file with monthly population estimates to the end of September 2024 can be downloaded here. The file includes population totals by age, sex, residency and nationality, and the number of arrivals, departures, births, and deaths.