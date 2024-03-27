Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new estimates for the total population of St Helena, and the number of births and deaths. Please note that these population estimates are provisional.

At the end of February 2024 there were an estimated 4,332 people on the island, a decrease from the end of January, when there were an estimated 4,386. Of the people on the island, an estimated 4,120 people were residents, and 212 were visitors. This compares to an estimated 4,101 residents on the island at the end of January, and 4,192 residents on the island a year ago, at the end of February 2023.

Compared to the end of February 2023 there has been a decrease in the number of resident children on-island (0-14 years) and those of roughly working age (15-64 years) by 21 and 76 respectively, but an increase in those 65 and over, by 25. As a result the Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident on-island population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) is estimated to be 47.3 at the end of February 2024, an increase compared to February 2023, when it was estimated to be 44.9.

Get the data

A data file with monthly statistics on population estimates to the end of February 2024 can be downloaded here. The file includes population totals, arrivals, departures, births, and deaths.