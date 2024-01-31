Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new estimates for the total population of St Helena, and the number of births and deaths. Please note that these population estimates are provisional.

At the end of December 2023 there were an estimated 4,586 people on the island, an increase from the end of November, when there were an estimated 4,293. Of the people on the island, an estimated 4,101 people were residents, and 485 were visitors – more than one in every ten. This compares to an estimated 4,100 residents on the island at the end of November, and 4,193 residents on the island a year ago, at the end of December 2022.

Compared to the end of December 2022 there has been a decrease in the number of resident children on-island (0-14 years) and those of roughly working age (15-64 years) by 42 and 79 respectively, but an increase in those 65 and over, by 29. As a result the Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident on-island population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) is estimated to be 47.0 at the end of December 2023, an increase compared to December 2022, when it was estimated to be 44.4.

Get the data

A data file with monthly statistics on population estimates to the end of December 2023 can be downloaded here. The file includes population totals, arrivals, departures, births, and deaths.