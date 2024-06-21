Statistical Update: Arrivals & Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. Please note that these estimates are provisional.

Arrivals

In May 2024, there were an estimated 274 arrivals, with 242 arriving by air. 101 people arrived for leisure, including 37 non-St Helenians, and 64 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. 32 people arrived by yacht.

During the last 12 months (June 2023 to May 2024) there have been 4,380 arrivals, compared to 3,883 in the same period a year ago – a 12.8% increase. Of those arrivals, 2,057 were for a leisure purpose, this is 349 more than the same period in the previous year (June 2022 to May 2023) when arrivals for leisure purposes totalled 1,708.

Departures

There were an estimated 300 departures in May 2024, only 26 more than the number of arrivals. 267 left by air with the remaining 33 leaving by sea. During the last 12 months (June 2023 to May 2024), there were a total of 4,444 departures, compared to 3,854 in the same period a year ago - an increase of 15.3%.

Get the data

A file with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to May 2024 can be downloaded here (Excel format).