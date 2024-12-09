Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena, up to the end of October, 2024.

Arrivals

In October 2024, there were an estimated 330 arrivals, with 300 arriving by air; this compares with 289 arrivals in October 2023, with 220 arriving by air. 149 people arrived for leisure, including 91 non-St Helenians and 58 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island.

During the last 12 months (November 2023 to October 2024) there have been 4,279 arrivals, compared to 4,224 in the same period a year ago – a 1.3% increase. Of those arrivals, 1,983 were for a leisure purpose, this is 4.8% more than the same period in the previous year, when arrivals for leisure purposes totalled 1,893. There were 889 tourists (i.e. non-St Helenian leisure visitors), a 3.7% increase compared the previous twelve month period, when there were 857.

Departures

In October 2024 there were an estimated 252 departures from the island, 78 less than the number of arrivals. During the last 12 months (November 2023 to October 2024), there were a total of 4,230 departures, compared to 4,298 in the same period a year ago - a decrease of 1.6%.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to October 2024 can be downloaded here.