Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena.

Arrivals

In July 2024, there were an estimated 238 arrivals, with 212 arriving by air. 96 people arrived for leisure, including 23 non-St Helenians and 73 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. 26 people arrived by yacht or ship. During the last 12 months (August 2023 to July 2024) there have been 4,324 arrivals, compared to 3,955 in the same period a year ago – a 9.3% increase. Of those arrivals, 2,008 were for a leisure purpose, this is 14.0% more than the same period in the previous year when arrivals for leisure purposes totalled 1,762.

Departures

In July 2024 there were an estimated 274 departures from the island, 36 more than the number of arrivals. 253 left by air with the remaining 21 leaving by sea. During the last 12 months (August 2023 to July 2024), there were a total of 4,371 departures, compared to 3,990 in the same period a year ago - an increase of 9.5%, and 47 more than the number of arrivals.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to July 2024 can be downloaded here.