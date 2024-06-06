Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. Please note that these estimates are provisional.

Arrivals

In April 2024, there were an estimated 352 arrivals, with 230 arriving by air. 151 people arrived for leisure, including 97 non-St Helenians, and 54 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. 122 people arrived by sea, the majority of whom arrived by yacht.

During the last 12 months (May 2023 to April 2024) there have been 4,393 arrivals, compared to 3,774 in the same period a year ago – a 16% increase. Of those arrivals, 2,064 were for a leisure purpose, this is 427 more than the same period in the previous year (May 2022 to April 2023) when arrivals for leisure purposes totalled 1,637.

Departures

There were an estimated 403 departures in April 2024, only 51 more than the number of arrivals. 319 left by air with the remaining 84 leaving by sea. During the last 12 months (May 2023 to April 2024), there were a total of 4,418 departures, compared to 3,746 in the same period a year ago - an increase of 18%.

Get the data

A file with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to April 2024 can be downloaded here (Excel format).