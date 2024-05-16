Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. Please note that these estimates are provisional.

Arrivals

In March 2024, there were an estimated 314 arrivals, with 267 arriving by air. 139 people arrived for leisure, including 58 non-St Helenians, and 81 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. 47 people arrived by sea, the majority of whom arrived by yacht.

During the last 12 months (April 2023 to March 2024) there have been 4,364 arrivals, compared to 3,606 in the same period a year ago – a 21% increase. Of those arrivals, 2,111 were for a leisure purpose, this is 628 more than the same period in the previous year (April 2022 to March 2023) when arrivals for leisure purposes totaled 1,483.

Departures

There were an estimated 366 departures in March 2024, only 52 more than the number of arrivals. 318 left by air with the remaining 48 leaving by sea. During the last 12 months (April 2023 to March 2024), there were a total of 4,432 departures, compared to 3,507 in the same period a year ago - an increase of 26%.

Get the data

A file with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to March 2024 can be downloaded here (Excel format).