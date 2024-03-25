Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. Please note that these estimates are provisional.

Arrivals

In February 2024, there were an estimated 458 arrivals, with 343 arriving by air. 234 people arrived for leisure, including 177 non-St Helenians, and 57 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. 115 people arrived by sea, all of whom arrived by yacht.

During the last 12 months (March 2023 to February 2024) there have been 4,427 arrivals, compared to 3,522 in the same period a year ago – a 26% increase. Of those arrivals, 2,166 were for a leisure purpose, this is just under 800 more than the same period in the previous year (March 2022 to February 2023) when arrivals for leisure purposes totaled 1,370.

Departures

There were an estimated 507 departures in February 2024, only 49 more than the number of arrivals. 380 left by air with the remaining 127 leaving by sea. During the last 12 months (March 2023 to February 2024), there were a total of 4,449 departures, compared to 3,493 in the same period a year ago - an increase of 27%.

Get the data

A file with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to February 2024 can be downloaded here (Excel format).