Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. Please note that these estimates are provisional.

Arrivals

In December 2023, there were an estimated 641 arrivals, with 613 arriving by air. 497 people arrived for leisure, including 99 non-St Helenians, and 398 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island, many for the Christmas period. This is a very high number of St Helenians visiting family and friends, lower by just three than the highest recorded recently, which was 401 in December 2019.

During the whole of 2023 there have been 4,337 arrivals, compared to 2,968 in the same period of 2022 – a 46.1% increase. Of those arrivals, 2,110 were for a leisure purpose, just under a thousand more than the number in the same period in 2022 (1,117), when COVID19 quarantine precautions were still in place.

Departures

There were an estimated 347 departures in December 2023, 294 less than the number of arrivals; of these, 324 left by air. During 2023, there were a total of 4,194 departures, compared to 3,002 in the same period in 2022 - an increase of 39.7%.

Get the data

A file with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to December 2023 can be downloaded here (Excel format).