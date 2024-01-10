Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. Note that these estimates are provisional.

Arrivals

In November 2023, there were a total of 332 arrivals, with 315 arriving by air. 175 people arrived for leisure, including 70 non-St Helenians, and 105 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. Within the months of January to November 2023 there have been 3,696 arrivals, compared to 2,468 in the same period of 2022 – a 49.7% increase. Of those arrivals, 1,613 were for a leisure purpose, more than double the number in the same period in 2022 (791), when COVID19 quarantine precautions were still in place.

Departures

There were an estimated 221 departures in November 2023, 111 less than the number of arrivals; of these, 204 left by air. During January to November 2023, there were a total of 3,847 departures, compared to 2,655 in the same period in 2022 - an increase of 45%.

Get the data

A file with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to November 2023 can be downloaded here (Excel format).