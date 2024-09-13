Weather Warning

Strong winds (gale force winds) are forecast across the island over the weekend from Saturday 14 September to Monday 16 September 2024 with a risk of these bringing some disruption.

The forecasted south easterly winds brings a risk of gusts reaching 35-45 KT, with an additional low risk of isolated gusts peaking 45-50 KT in exposed areas such as Levelwood, Sandy Bay, Blue Hill and potentially Longwood.

Care should be taken if out walking or hiking, and it would be advisable to secure any loose items which may blow away, such as wheelie bins. Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely tied to their moorings. Motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads.

Please note this warning may potentially extend if necessary.