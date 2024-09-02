Weather Warning

Strong winds (gale force winds) and isolated showers are forecasted across the island from Wednesday 4September to Thursday 5September 2024 with a risk of these bringing some disruption.

The forecasted south easterly winds may peak to occasional gusts of 35-45 KT and isolated gusts reaching 45-50 KT in exposed areas such as Levelwood, Sandy Bay, Blue Hill and potentially Longwood.

Care should be taken if out walking or hiking, and it would be advisable to secure any loose items which may blow away, such as wheelie bins. Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely tied to their moorings and motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads.

SHG

2 September 2024