Update: Arrival of the MT Ardberg

The MT Ardberg, which was originally scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Monday, 30 December 2024, now has an estimated time of arrival (ETA) of between 1 and 2 January 2025. Once the vessel arrives, it will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty, and bunkering operations will begin as soon as the necessary clearance is completed.

As a result, Rupert’s Beach will no longer be closed on 30 December, as previously announced. The public will be kept updated on the vessel’s expected arrival.

Thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation.

SHG

27 December 2024

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh