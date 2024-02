Following a press release issued yesterday, the Post and Customer Services Centre would like to inform customers that confirmation has now been received that the MV Karoline is expected to arrive at Ascension Island on Wednesday 20 March 2024.

Surface mail via Ascension Island for this voyage can now be accepted at our Main Office in Jamestown or posted via the sub-post offices around the Island. Closing times and details will be announced later. Post early to avoid delays.