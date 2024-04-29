St Helena Hosts Showcase Event Linking Local And International Tourism And Business Representatives

From 13 to 20 April 2024, the Economic Development Portfolio hosted the island’s first large-scale, business-to-business (B2B) travel, tourism and investment event.

This highlighted St Helena as one of the most remote islands in the world, one that calls to travellers and investors interested in adventure, marine life, sustainable tourism, history and unique culture.

The ‘showcase’ event was created to directly connect a number of UK and South African travel trade operators and international investors with suppliers and stakeholders in St Helena. All whilst showcasing the very best of the destination through fantastic experiences.

The event provided opportunities to explore, collaborate, and develop tourism-related business partnerships. Whilst many of the showcase elements echoed the standard travel trade familiarisation trips to St Helena, this event went much further than usual. It provided opportunities for primarily operators, but also potential investors and business specialists, to meet a wide range of local businesses, mainly tourism and hospitality service providers.

Over the course of the week, 26 invited guests met with more than 50 local tourism and hospitality-related businesses and organisations.

The week included activities, site visits, and networking opportunities. On Monday 15 April, a large-scale business networking event was hosted at the Mantis hotel, where around 30 local businesses and organisations showcased their services. A smaller business networking session, designed for follow-up meetings, was held on Friday 19 April.

Throughout the showcase, attendees participated in tours and site visits, exploring the island and experiencing tourism products and investment opportunities first-hand. This included:

Full island tours, terrestrial conservation tours, and marine tours.

Diving, hiking, e-mountain biking, ladder climbs, 4×4 off-roading and ocean swims.

A range of dining experiences, including Dan’s Bakery’s ‘pop up’ restaurant in Jamestown Market, a traditional fish fry, Chef Roy’s and Donny’s al fresco event at the Coffee Shop, Island Images’ sushi, and a traditional Saint spread at Anne’s Place.

Site visits to a range of accommodation, including Bertrand’s Cottage, Harkate Guest House, Richard’s Travel Lodge and Farm Lodge.

Site visits to properties for sale or lease and other opportunities for investment.

Exposure to unique, high-value St Helena agriculture activities and products, such as honey and coffee.

International tour operators attending the Showcase included Wexas Travel, Steppes Travel, Travel Designer, Ultramarina, Sense of Africa, New World Travel, Not In The Guidebooks, Live The Journey, Inspiration Africa, Travel Designer, Naturetrek, East Cape Tours, Cookson Adventures, Dive Worldwide and Cape Adventure Brands.

Additional tourism-related business specialists (coffee, honey, and property development for tourism accommodation) and representatives from the South African Tourism Services Association (SATSA) and WESGRO (tourism, trade and investment promotion) also attended. Non-tourism related businesses included those interested in St Helena for agricultural investment and as a potential filming destination.

