Sea State Warning

St Helena will be experiencing a north-westerly swell from Monday 18 November 2024 which is forecasted to continue through to Tuesday evening 19 November 2024. This is likely to cause some unsettled sea conditions in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

The public are asked to take caution when accessing the sea front area. To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are also asked to take care when parking near the safety rails. The same conditions are expected in Rupert’s Bay and the public is advised to take care in the beach, shears and wharf areas.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Sea Front and Jamestown Wharf if conditions worsen. Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely tied to their moorings.

Please note this warning may potentially extend if necessary.