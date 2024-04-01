St Helena is expected to experience unsettled sea conditions from Tuesday 2 April 2024 to Wednesday 3 April 2024 in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

The public are asked to take caution when accessing the sea front area in Jamestown. To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are advised to take care when parking near the safety rails and boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely fixed to their moorings.

The same conditions are expected in Rupert’s Bay and the public are advised to take care in the beach, shears and wharf areas. Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the sea front and Jamestown Wharf if conditions worsen.