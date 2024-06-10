Rupert’s Development Road Closure

To improve drainage around the Port Control, Customs, and Biosecurity (PCB) main yard and building, the contractor will close the road providing access to the Bulk Fuel Installation (BFI), next to the Cable Landing Station on Saturday 15 June 2024 from 08:00 to 16:00.

Road closure and diversion signs will be in place, with access to and from the BFI restricted to emergency services and BFI staff.

For any information regarding this road closure, please contact EDIP Site Supervisor Glenn Owen, by telephone on 51203.