Road Works At Jamestown Sea Front

The Roads Section of the Safety, Security and Home Affairs Portfolio will be carrying out a slurry demo with the Minimac paver on the sea front from Tuesday 6 February to Thursday 8 February 2024.

After successful trials with the new slurry paver in the St Paul’s area, the Roads section is planning to do a slurry demonstration section for the press, government officials and the public. The demo section will be on the Jamestown Seafront, between the Arch and the Customs building.

All car parks in this vicinity will need to be vacated from 08:30 to 15:30. The road will remain open and traffic will be managed accordingly.

The Roads section thanks the public in advance for their continued support and cooperation.