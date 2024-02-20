St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Resident Translators Needed

20 February 2024

The Emergency Planning Department would like to hear from residents on St Helena who are able to converse in languages other than English to form part of a resident translator volunteering group, and who would be willing to assist should there be an incident involving overseas visitors who have a limited understanding of English.

If you are willing to be part of this group please contact the Deputy Emergency Planning Manager Anel O’Bey, via email through anel.obey@helanta.co.sh or by telephone on 25052 with your name, contact details and the languages you speak.

