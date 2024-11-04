ROAD AND PARKING SPACES CLOSURE

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from The Cenotaph to Donny’s Place at the Seafront, and five parking spaces in front of the Court House, Jamestown, to be closed from 3am on the morning of Sunday, 10 November 2024, in order for the Remembrance Sunday Service and ceremony to take place.

The Highways Authority has also given approval for the road from the Canister to the Seafront to be closed from 10:45 for 10 minutes on the same day to allow the Uniformed Contingents to march.

Appropriate signages will be in place and the public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

4 November 2024

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh