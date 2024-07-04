Property Department Office Closure

The Property Department of the Economic Development Portfolio wish to advise customers and members of the public that the department will be closed for a staff away-day on Friday 5 July 2024. This will affect the following services:

The Crown Estates Department

Land Registry services

The Housing Management Office

Building maintenance and homelessness reports can still be made to the reception at Essex House on 22270, where you will be asked to leave your contact details for your concerns to be followed up by our team.

Normal business will resume on Monday 8 July 2024.