St Helena Government

PROPERTIES TO RENT

31 October 2024

The Housing Division has the following properties to rent:

Blundens, Upper Jamestown – £700.00 per month (3 Bedroom Property) – Furnished

Red Roof, Ladder- £700.00 per month (3 Bedroom Property) – Furnished

No. 6 Piccolo Hill- £300.00 per month (3 Bedroom Property) – Un-furnished.

Please note the rent also covers gardening services.

For further information please contact Melissa Fowler, Chief Housing Officer, on Melissa.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively call 22270.

29 October 2024

