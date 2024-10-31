31 October 2024
The Housing Division has the following properties to rent:
Blundens, Upper Jamestown – £700.00 per month (3 Bedroom Property) – Furnished
Red Roof, Ladder- £700.00 per month (3 Bedroom Property) – Furnished
No. 6 Piccolo Hill- £300.00 per month (3 Bedroom Property) – Un-furnished.
Please note the rent also covers gardening services.
For further information please contact Melissa Fowler, Chief Housing Officer, on Melissa.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively call 22270.
SHG
29 October 2024