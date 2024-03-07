Minister Mark Brooks Appointed Deputy Chief Minister

Chief Minister Julie Thomas will depart St Helena on Sunday 10 March 2024 for an official visit to Montserrat. Whilst there she will meet with the Governor of Montserrat, Premier, various members of parliament and the Montserrat administration.

Chief Minister Thomas will travel with Chief Secretary Susan O’Bey. The delegation will be joined by His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips.

In accordance with section 37F (6) of the Constitution, Minister Mark Brooks has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister. During this time, Minister Brooks has been granted the authority to act in the capacity of the Chief Minister to discharge the functions and responsibilities of the office of Chief Minister, as well as the Chief Minister’s portfolio duties.

The Chief Minister is due to arrive back at St Helena on Saturday 23 March 2024.

