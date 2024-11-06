Incident at Horse Point Landfill Site

St Helena Government (SHG) confirms an incident occurred at the Horse Point Landfill Site on the evening of Tuesday 5 November 2024.

SHG has initiated emergency response procedures, prioritising public and personnel safety. We are coordinating with relevant authorities to protect the environment and resolve the situation.

Whilst the site will remain open at this time, access to areas within the lower site will be restricted for public safety until further notice, and the public should not congregate to spectate.Further updates will be provided as soon as possible.