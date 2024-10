The Immigration Section of the Safety Security &Home Affairs Portfolio would like to advise the public they will be closed for business today Tuesday 29 October 2024 due to the arrival of flights.

Normal business will resume to all customers on Wednesday 30 October 2024.

Immigration Officers would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.

SHG

29 October 2024

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh