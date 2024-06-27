St Helena Government

Immigration Office Closure

27 June 2024

The Immigration Section of the Safety, Security and Home Affairs Portfolio will be closed for business on Wednesday 3 July 2024. Normal business will resume on Thursday 4 July 2024.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

