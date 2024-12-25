Governor’s Christmas Message

And so Christmas is upon us once again. It seems extraordinary how quickly this year has passed, or perhaps I have just reached that age. Yet no matter how quick it feels, there can be little doubt it has been another busy year.

The year started with a wonderful visit by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. This was quickly followed by the Speaker of the House of Commons; Speaker Hoyle brought with him his infectious passion for the Overseas Territories.

Such visits demonstrate the close relationship between the people of this Island and the United Kingdom. The links are built on deeply forged experience. They help assure the peace and security we on St Helena enjoy. That tranquillity is not something we should ever take for granted.

Over the past year the world in which we live has seen increasing instability, intolerance and suffering. The impacts are global. We on this Island, like so many elsewhere, have seen an increase in cost of living expenses. The financial assistance provided by the United Kingdom has offset the worst excesses and is a key component of stability, but that of itself is not enough. The attitude of the people who call St Helena home is critical. Through resilience and a commitment to treat one another with respect, offering a caring hand where required, we have not had to endure the social dislocation so many across the world experience every day. As I said at the Kings Birthday Party, we help ourselves as a community when we commit to maintaining those values.

Talking of community, I cannot help but notice how many residents have sadly passed away in the last year. I have spoken previously of just how important it is that we address the visible reduction of our population. Yet of course behind the numbers are the human stories. A host of families will be mourning a loved one who was present at this time last year. Christmas is a time traditionally of family and I am sure the hurt will be felt more keenly. Please do spare a thought for those facing what might be a difficult time.

Turning now to less difficult matters. It is wonderful news that Field Road has reopened. The new road is a pleasure to drive upon. When one sees such achievements, I am often reminded that in so many things we stand on the shoulders of our forebears. Cutting roads before we had the equipment available today would have been no less vital, but perhaps rather more challenging. It is in confronting challenge that we move forward. We will take an even greater step when the new Port facilities in Rupert’s open in 2025.

And continuing to move forward we must. Key to our future success are our children. Significant effort has been committed over the past year to understand what is required to improve educational outcomes. I am grateful to those who gave time to offer their views; informed evidence is the bedrock of good decision making. It is my earnest hope we can build on the education foundations already laid. And talking of foundations, let me offer my praise to the staff and students who delivered such fantastic school nativity plays, full of joy and talent. It is evident that there is so much potential here.

Helping people to realise that potential, in whatever way my team and I can, has over the past two years become one of the most important motivations of my entire career. Accordingly, I wish to inform you that I have accepted an invitation to extend my appointment to fullest extent possible. My revised departure date will be August 2026. It is my earnest wish this meets with your approval.

As I come toward the end of this message, I will as ever ask everyone to raise a glass of thanks to those on duty over the festive period. They keep us safe and come to our aid if required. We are truly grateful.

And so, whether you call this Island home or you are enjoying this extraordinary place as a first-time visitor, my wife Emma and I would wish to echo the children in those wonderful nativity plays in proclaiming the joyful message of Christmas to you all. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Governor’s Office

St Helena, Ascension & Tristan da Cunha