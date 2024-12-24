FISHING NOTICE

A reminder to all fishers of the current upcoming fishing restrictions:

01 January-17 March 2025 – Closed season for use of Droppers:



Section 19 (1) (d) of the Fisheries Ordinance prohibits the use of droppers for all inshore species of ground fish during the period 01 January to 17 March annually.

01 January-31 March 2025- Closed season for Spear Fishing:



Section 7 of the Fisheries Ordinance 2021 regulates that a closed season for Spear Fishing will take place during the period 01 January to 31 March annually.

01 January– 31 March 2025- Prohibition of fishing methods when fishing for Lobsters



Section 19 (1) (d) of the Fisheries Ordinance 2021 regulates prohibitions on any specified method of fishing. The landing or retention of the following species caught by any method other than by potting during the period beginning 01 January and ending 31 March 2025, inclusive, in any year is prohibited — Brown Spiny Lobster (Panulirus Echinatus) and Stump Lobster (Scyllarides Obtusus)

If you have any further queries regarding the information above please visit or contact the Marine Enforcement Section on:

Tel: 25947

Email: kelly.jonas@sainthelena.gov.sh

Office Location: Port Control Office, the Wharf, Jamestown

SHG

24 December 2024

www.sainthelena.gov.sh