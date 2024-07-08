Fisheries Workshop Postponed

Due to limited registered interest for the Marine and Fisheries Conservation Section’s Fisheries Workshop, which was due to be held 10 July at Anne’s Place, this event has now been postponed.

The Marine and Fisheries Conservation are looking to assess how stakeholder engagement for the Marine Protected Area is undertaken within the community. If you have any ideas on how best we can engage with you, please call +290 25966 or email Laura.Duncan@sainthelena.gov.sh.

We would like to extend our gratitude to our stakeholders for their continued support. We aim to provide fisheries information in a new format, so please stay tuned to local media channels for updates.