The public are advised that Pilling Primary School (PPS) will host their Festival of Lights Parade on Wednesday 18 December 2024 commencing at 19:30.

Vehicle owners are kindly requested to remove their vehicles from the Grand Parade/Court House area on Wednesday 18 December by 16:00 to allow the school to prepare for the evening’s event.

PPS would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and co-operation.

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh