Feral Pigeon Monitoring and Culling at Horse Point Landfill Site

The public are advised that from Monday 04 March to Friday 08 March 2024, activities will be underway at Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) to monitor, and where appropriate, cull feral pigeons. Where needed this will only take place in the mornings, and will usually end by 09:30.

Feral pigeon numbers are monitored twice a year at HPLS and reported on by the Environmental Management Division. This takes place in support of the St Helena Airport Limited (SHAL) Wildlife Hazard Management Plan, which includes mitigating against bird-strike risk to aircraft.

Feral pigeons congregate to feed on the organic content of waste within the netted domestic waste cell. If culling is necessary to reduce their numbers, this is undertaken around the netted cell by experienced persons using an air rifle, and who are appropriately licensed by the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio.

During this time signage will be in place as per the below image:

The public are reminded that the domestic waste cells area is restricted to authorised persons only, as permanently signposted within the site.